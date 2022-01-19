Nursing home fire kills 6 in eastern Spain

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say that six people have died in a fire at a nursing home near Valencia in eastern Spain. Authorities for the Valencia region said Wednesday that 17 more people are in hospital. Three of them are in serious condition. Firefighters said that they rescued 25 residents out of a total of 70 that were evacuated from the nursing home in the municipality of Moncada just north of Valencia. Police are investigating the cause of the blaze.