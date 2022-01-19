Psychiatrist on Norway mass killer: ‘You cannot trust him’

OSLO, Norway (AP) — A psychiatrist who has observed a Norwegian far-right extremist who killed 77 people in 2011 says Anders Behring Breivik “has the same diagnosis that he has had all along” and can’t be trusted. Breivik is serving Norway’s maximum 21-year sentence for setting off a bomb in Oslo’s government district and carrying out a shooting massacre at a summer camp for left-wing youth activists. His first parole hearing is taking place this week. Psychiatrist Randi Rosenqvist testified Wednesday that the 42-year-old Breivik “still has narcissistic traits” and poses as much risk of violence as when she first assessed him. “He is not consistent, and you cannot trust him,” Rosenqvist said.