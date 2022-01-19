Putin hosts Iranian president for Kremlin talks

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has hosted his Iranian counterpart, hailing their the two countries’ cooperation on international issues, including the Syrian crisis. Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held talks Wednesday in the Kremlin. Putin noted that shared efforts by Moscow and Tehran have played a key role in “helping the Syrian government overcome the threats posed by international terrorism.” Russia and Iran have joined forces to shore up Syrian President Bashar Assad, helping his government reclaim most of the country’s territory after a devastating civil war. Russia also has actively taken part in international talks aimed at salvaging Iran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.