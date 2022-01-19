Raffensperger: Georgia buying new voter registration system

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is buying a new voter registration system for the state’s 7 million voters. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday the move will enhance security and make it easier to retrieve data. The state’s current system is nearly a decade old. It was blamed for slowdowns during the first few days of early in-person voting in the 2020 primary elections. The system couldn’t access data fast enough to handle a large volume of voters. Officials say the new system will cost less than $3.5 million, using state and federal money. The new voter registration system is planned to begin operating in March. The old one will be kept online temporarily as a backup.