Rivals say Macron is using EU as springboard for French vote

By SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to make the European Union more powerful as his country holds the bloc’s presidency for six months. Yet he has been accused by adversaries and critics of using the position as a springboard toward a reelection bid. Macron spoke at length Wednesday to European lawmakers in Strasbourg, detailing France’s priorities for the six-month rotating presidency of the EU. His remarks were closely watched at home as the period overlaps with the country’s April 10 presidential election. Macron, a pro-European, pro-business centrist, is expected to run for a second term. Polls put him as the front-runner.