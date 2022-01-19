Security scanners across Europe tied to China govt, military

By ERIKA KINETZ

Associated Press

At some of the world’s most sensitive spots, authorities have installed security screening devices made by a single Chinese company with deep ties to China’s military and the highest levels of the ruling Communist Party. The company, Nuctech, has been frozen out of the U.S. for years due to national security concerns, but it has made deep inroads across Europe, according to records reviewed by The Associated Press. Many Western security officials and policymakers fear that China could exploit Nuctech equipment to sabotage key transit points or get illicit access to data from the items that pass through its devices.