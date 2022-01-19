Stocks mixed on Wall Street; investors review earnings

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks were mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors review the latest corporate earnings and prepare for higher interest rates. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%, the Nasdaq rose 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%. The major indexes bounced between gains and losses throughout the morning, with technology stocks again giving direction to the broader market. UnitedHealth Group, Bank of America and Procter & Gamble all rose after reporting encouraging financial results. Bond yields fell. Communications companies and makers of household goods and consumer products gained ground.