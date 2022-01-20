1 million French get 1st vaccine shot ahead of new virus law

PARIS (AP) — France’s government spokesman says more than 1 million adults have got their first vaccine shot over the past month. The move comes after the government announced a plan to exclude unvaccinated people from all restaurants, sports arenas and other venues. The French parliament approved the new law over the weekend. The measure is expected to enter into force in the coming days. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said the so-called vaccine pass “is a new step in our strategy to encourage (vaccination) and ensure maximum protection. It is already producing its effects.” About 92% of French adults are already fully vaccinated, and 94% have received at least one shot.