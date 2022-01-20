Barbados PM appears to have swept general elections

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The party of Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley appears to have won every legislative seat in the first elections that the island has held since casting off the British monarchy. Preliminary results released Thursday indicate Mottley’s Barbados Labor Party has secured all 30 seats in the House of Assembly, the lower house of the island’s Parliament. That means the island’s first female leader will serve a second term as prime minister. Mottley’s main opponent, Verla De Peiza of the Democratic Labor Party, conceded defeat and the head of the Caribbean Community congratulated Mottley on the victory.