German actor Hardy Kruger, star of adventure movies, dies

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Hardy Kruger, considered one of post-war Germany’s best actors, has died at 93. His agent said Kruger died Wednesday in California, where he lived with his third wife, American-born writer Anita Park. Kruger starred in the 1957 British movie “The One That Got Away” about a captured German fighter pilot who stages a series of daring attempts to escape the Allies and finally succeeds. His charm, good looks and the fact that he deserted from the Nazi army toward the end of World War II helped Kruger land further roles at a time when Germans of his generation were still eyed with suspicion abroad.