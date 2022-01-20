Jamie Dornan talks ‘Belfast’, TV and going behind-the-scenes

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamie Dornan, whose latest film “Belfast” is being recognized with award nominations, says he looks to the movie’s director, Kenneth Branagh, as an example of a career to aspire to. Branagh is a stage, film and TV actor, who writes and has directed films including Shakespeare and “Thor.” Dornan is also getting attention for his latest turn on the small screen. The BBC series “The Tourist” is already a big hit in the UK and will air in the U.S. this year on HBO Max. Dornan says “his biggest fear” is being idle and so he’s also working on expanding his showbiz repertoire by screenwriting.