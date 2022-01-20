North Korea slams US, hints at resuming nuclear, ICBM tests

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has accused the U.S. of hostility and says it will consider restarting “all temporally-suspended activities,” in an apparent threat to resume testing nuclear devices and long-range missiles. The North had already warned of stronger and more explicit action after the Biden administration imposed fresh sanctions over the North’s continued missile testing. Leader Kim Jong Un unilaterally suspended his nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests in 2018 as he initiated diplomacy with then-President Donald Trump. But negotiations have stalled since 2019, when the Americans rejected North Korea’s demand for sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities. Experts say Kim is reviving an old playbook to extract concessions.