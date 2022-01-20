Pakistani police: Bomb in city of Lahore kills 2, wounds 26

By BABR DOGAR

Associated Press

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a powerful bomb has exploded in a crowded bazar in Lahore, the country’s second-largest city, killing at least two people and wounding 26. A newly formed separatist group from the southwestern province of Baluchistan claimed responsibility for Thursday’s bombing. A senior police official says he fears the death toll could rise as some of the wounded were listed as being in critical condition. Witnesses say the blast was so powerful that it damaged several shops at the famous Anarkali bazar. Pakistan has seen a flurry of attacks recently, including in urban areas. The Pakistani Taliban claimed multiple attacks this week that killed at least three officers.