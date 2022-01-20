Publisher of ‘The Firm,’ ‘Fire and Fury’ has deal for memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of such blockbusters as Dan Brown’s “The Da Vinci Code” and John Grisham’s “The Firm” has a memoir coming out next year. Stephen Rubin’s “Words and Music: Confessions of an Optimist” will be published by Applause Books in January 2023. While running such publishers as Doubleday and Henry Holt & Company over the past 30-plus years, Rubin worked on some of the era’s most talked about books, from “The Da Vinci Code” to Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury.” He also published Bill O’Reilly’s million-selling “Killing” history series and the Booker Prize-winning British novelists Ian McEwan and Hilary Mantel.