Russia accuses West of plotting ‘provocations’ in Ukraine

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has accused the West of plotting “provocations” in Ukraine even as it blames Moscow of planning aggressive military action in the neighboring country. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova alleged Thursday that Ukrainian and Western claims of an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine were a “cover for staging large-scale provocations of their own, including those of military character.” She pointed to British military transport planes delivering weapons to Ukraine in recent days. Ukraine has denied having plans for an offensive to reclaim control of areas held by Russia-backed separatists. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s government, the U.S. and its NATO allies have expressed intensifying concerns in recent weeks over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine.