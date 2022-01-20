Stocks rise on Wall Street as investors review earnings
By DAMIAN J. TROISE
Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings and gauged the economic impact of rising inflation. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% and the Nasdaq rose 1.3%. Investors shrugged off news that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months last week as the fast-spreading omicron variant disrupted the job market. American Airlines and United Airlines fell after warning about the virus’ impact to their results early in 2022. Bond yields edged higher.