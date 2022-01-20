Thailand loosens entry restrictions as omicron worries ease

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand will ease entry requirements for vaccinated visitors from all countries next month as concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus decline. The country’s tourism-dominated economy was devastated by travel restrictions imposed in 2020 to fight the spread of COVID-19. The number of foreign tourists has remained low despite a relaxation of the restrictions last year. Fully vaccinated travelers will be able to enter the country under the “Test and Go” program if they undergo a virus test on arrival and spend a night in a pre-booked hotel while awaiting results, and then have a second test and hotel stay five days later. The visitor is responsible for the costs of the tests and hotels. Visitors must also download a tracking app.