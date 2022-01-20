Tunisian party blames death of member on police violence

By FRANCESCA EBEL

Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s moderate Islamist party has blamed the death of one of its party members who was hospitalized following protests last week on the “excessive violence” of the country’s security forces. The Ennahdha party said that 57-year-old Ridha Bouziane died on Wednesday after succumbing to a brain hemorrhage. They say it was caused by violence meted out by police officers at a protest on 14. Jan against the president’s recent policies. Last July, President Kais Saied abruptly dismissed his government and suspended parliament, taking on sweeping powers himself, and observers now warn of democratic backsliding.