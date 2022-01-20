US: Swift, severe response if Russia sends troops to Ukraine

By MATTHEW LEE and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is warning of a “swift, severe” response from the United States and its allies if Russia sends military forces into Ukraine. Blinken’s comments in Berlin on Thursday appeared to be another effort to clear up any confusion about the position of the U.S. and its NATO allies after U.S. President Joe Biden was heavily criticized for saying a “minor incursion” by Russia would elicit a lesser response. Top American and European diplomats are seeking to project a united front to Russia over concerns that it may be planning an invasion of Ukraine. Russia has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine, and Biden said Wednesday he thinks Moscow will invade.