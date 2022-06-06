5 Republicans vie for governor in New Mexico primary

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican voters are choosing a nominee for New Mexico governor from a field of five candidates. The winner of Tuesday’s GOP contest will take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as she seeks a second term after guiding New Mexico through the coronavirus pandemic with aggressive public health restrictions and a surge in state government spending linked to record-setting oil production. Former television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti and state Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences are prominent Republican contenders in a primary campaign for governor touching on concerns about U.S. border security, urban crime, education and economic recovery.