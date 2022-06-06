Muslim nations slam India over insulting remarks about Islam

By SHEIKH SAALIQ

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is facing major diplomatic outrage from Muslim-majority countries after two top officials in the governing Hindu nationalist party made derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad. At least five Arab nations have made official protests, and Pakistan and Afghanistan also reacted strongly. Anger has poured out on social media, and calls for a boycott of Indian goods have surfaced. The controversial remarks follow increasing violence targeting Muslims in India, where Hindu nationalists have been emboldened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regular silence about such attacks. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party suspended one person and expelled another while saying it denounces insults of religious figures. But the strong criticism shows that such remarks are a red line.