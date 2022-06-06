Syria’s state TV says Israeli missiles targeted Syrian army

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s state television says that Israeli missiles have targeted Syrian army positions south of the capital of Damascus, causing material damage but no casualties. The TV quoted an unnamed military official as saying that Israeli warplanes fired several missiles while flying over Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights before midnight on Monday. It added that Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles. There was no comment on the strike from Israel. Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. It says it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.