‘Bewitched’ statue in Salem vandalized with red paint

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — In the wiggle of a nose, a man covered the “Bewitched” statue in Salem, Massachusetts with red paint. Police say witnesses called police at about 5 p.m. Monday to report someone spray painting the bronze statue. The statue depicts actor Elizabeth Montgomery, as Samantha Stephens in the 1960s sitcom, sitting on a broomstick in front of a crescent moon. An officer in the area spotted a man fitting the description of the vandal and after a brief chase arrested a 32-year-old city resident on charges of defacing property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. His motivation remains unclear. The statue, erected in 2005, has already been cleaned.