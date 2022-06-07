Four states receive first allocations of $10B broadband fund

By LEAH WILLINGHAM

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department is sending more than half a billion dollars to expand broadband access in four U.S. states. It’s part of a sweeping new national initiative to provide affordable internet service to rural and low-income Americans. Louisiana, New Hampshire, Virginia and West Virginia are the first states to benefit. The money should bring internet service to 200,000 homes and businesses. To get the money to build out their networks, service providers must offer discounts to customers and offer service at download and upload speeds of at least 100 megabytes per second. It’s part of the $10 billion American Rescue Plan Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund program.