Kyiv theater reopens, plays sell out: `You continue living’

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A theater in Ukraine’s capital has reopened over for the first time since Russian forces invaded the country, and tickets quickly sold out. Theater on Podil is the latest cultural institution in Kyiv to resume operations: Movie theaters and the National Opera opened their doors at the end of May. Some of the actors said that until they saw the crowds they hadn’t been sure whether people would be interested in theater now. Actor Kostya Tomlyak said he wondered whether he was being helpful by acting. But he saw that more people were returning to Kyiv. And he said it’s necessary to continue to live during war, even though you don’t forget about it.