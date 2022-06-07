Man accused of killing Wisconsin judge dies in hospital

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing a retired Wisconsin judge and who had a list in his vehicle that included prominent national political figures has died. Authorities say 56-year-old Douglas Uhde shot former Juneau County Circuit Judge John Roemer in Roemer’s New Lisbon home on Friday before shooting himself. He was taken to a hospital and placed on life support. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Uhde was declared brain-dead on Saturday. His body was on life support until Tuesday to allow for organ donation. Roemer sentenced Uhde to six years in prison in a 2001 burglary case. Uhde had a list of potential targets that included Roemer, Wisconsin’s governor, Michigan’s governor and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, according to an Associated Press source.