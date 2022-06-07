Sri Lankan PM requests patience as UN calls for relief funds

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister says the United Nations has arranged a worldwide public appeal seeking help for the island nation’s food, agriculture and heath sectors amid serious shortages caused by its worst economic crises in recent memory. In his speech to Parliament, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the U.N. plans to provide $48 million in assistance over a four-month period. He said that for the next three weeks it will be tough to obtain fuel and cooking gas and urged people to be united and patient and to use the scarce fuel and gas as carefully as possible and avoid nonessential travel.