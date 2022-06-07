Top German diplomat: Taliban to cause Afghanistan’s downfall

By MUNIR AHMED

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Germany’s top diplomat has expressed concerns that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers are leading that country into a complete “downfall,” and bringing about incredible suffering and hunger. Annalena Baerbock spoke at a press conference on Tuesday with her Pakistani counterpart after discussing a range of issues with officials in Islamabad, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Baerbock urged that any economic aid to Afghanistan’s Taliban should be coupled with improvements in the human rights situation. She said the Taliban are “heading in the wrong direction” and warned that unless there is normalization of the situation, there would be less room “for recognition of the Taliban as the legitimate rulers of the country.”