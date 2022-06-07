UK Boris Johnson’s ups and downs: key events in his career

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a confidence vote Monday night but saw his authority undermined as more than 40% of his party’s lawmakers backed calls for him to step down. Johnson has repeatedly shrugged off scandal and criticism over the past two decades, retaining the support of Conservative Party lawmakers and the public through a combination of humor, bluster and an ability to deliver votes. But he is now a weakened leader, struggling to survive amid widespread anger over lockdown-breaking parties in government offices during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some of the events that led him to this point.