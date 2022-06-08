Bus falls into deep ravine in southwest Pakistan, killing 22

By ABDUL SATTAR

Associated Press

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A government official says a speeding bus has veered off a narrow mountain road and plummeted into a ravine in a remote area of southwest Pakistan, killing 22 passengers including women and children. The accident happened Wednesday in the district of Qilla Saifullah in Baluchistan province. Deputy District Administrator Mohammad Qasim said rescuers transported the bodies to a nearby hospital. There were apparently no survivors, he added. The exact cause of the crash was not immediately known.