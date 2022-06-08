Del Rio defends comparing Floyd protests to Capitol riots

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders assistant coach Jack Del Rio issued an apology for his word choice after doubling down on a comparison he made on social media between the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and the protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. The defensive coordinator said Wednesday of the 2020 protests, “People’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem.” He referred to the insurrection as “a dust-up at the Capitol.” In a tweet Monday night about the Congressional hearings into Jan. 6 insurrection Del Rio questioned why the protests and insurrection don’t receive the the same scrutiny. Del Rio released a statement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon apologizing for calling the riot a “dust-up.”