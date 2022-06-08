Germany to keep more coal plants on hand in case of gas cuts

BERLIN (AP) — Germany wants to temporarily keep additional coal-fired power plants on stand-by for almost two years to stave off a possible electricity shortage in case natural gas supplies are suddenly reduced by Russia. Germany is trying to wean itself off Russian gas due to the war in Ukraine, and expects to finish doing so in 2024. But the government fears that Moscow might cut off supplies suddenly in response to the economic sanctions imposed on Russia by Western nations. The German Cabinet agreed on a draft law Wednesday that would ensure that coal-fired plants previously scheduled for closure remain functional. A government spokeswoman said Germany’s climate targets and the goal of phasing out coal use in Germany by 2030 remain in place.