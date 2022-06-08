House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a wide-ranging gun control bill in response to recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. The bill would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines of more than 15 rounds. The legislation has almost no chance of becoming law as the Senate pursues more modest proposals. But it does allow Democratic lawmakers a chance to show voters where they stand. Democrat Veronica Escobar of Texas says, “We can’t save every life, but my God, shouldn’t we try?”