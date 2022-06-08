NY House candidate posts about mass shooting conspiracies

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York Republican running to represent a congressional district that includes suburbs of Buffalo, New York, shared and deleted a conspiracy-laden Facebook post suggesting a racist mass shooting in Buffalo and other mass killings were part of a plot to take away people’s guns. The lengthy June 1 post shared by Buffalo developer Carl Paladino said in almost every mass shooting, including the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo last month and a shooting at a Texas elementary school, “there are strange occurrences that are never fully explained.” Paladino denied writing the post initially, but then changed his story in an interview with the Buffalo News.