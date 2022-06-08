Report: Iran turns off 2 of UN nuclear watchdog’s cameras

By AMIR VAHDAT and JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran turned off two surveillance cameras of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog that monitored one of its atomic sites, state television reported Wednesday. The report did not identify the site. It comes as Western nations seek to censure Iran at a meeting this week of the International Atomic Energy Agency. The Vienna-based IAEA declined to immediately comment. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. Iran and world powers agreed in 2015 to the nuclear deal, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. In 2018, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord. Iran since has broken every limit of the deal.