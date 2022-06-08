Taliban detain Afghan fashion model on religious charges

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban have detained a famous Afghan fashion model along with three colleagues, accusing them of disrespecting Islam and the Holy Quran. Ajmal Haqiqi — known among Afghans for his fashion shows, You Tube clips, and modeling events — appeared handcuffed in videos posted to Twitter by the Taliban’s General Directorate of Intelligence, DCI. In one widely circulated and contentious video, Haqiqi laughs when his colleague Ghulam Sakhi, who is known to have mental health issues, speaks Arabic verses of the Quran with a comical voice. Sakhi is well known for having a speech impediment that he uses for humor.