US accused of stalling on deal to free Guantanamo prisoner

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Maryland man held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center has languished in custody months after his scheduled release date despite his cooperation with authorities as part of a plea deal, according to a federal suit seeking his immediate release. Majid Khan was due to be released March 1 after serving a 10-year-sentence and assisting authorities pursuing war crimes cases against others held at the U.S. base in Cuba, including the alleged mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attack. His lawyers say in a habeas corpus petition filed Tuesday in federal court in Washington that the government has taken no apparent steps toward his release and resettlement.