Biden, Bolsonaro hold 1st meeting amid election worries

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have met for the very first time. Biden and Bolsonaro came together Thursday while both are attending a summit of leaders from Western Hemisphere nations that Biden is hosting in Los Angeles. The two had never met or spoken to each other before Thursday. During the public portion of their meeting, Biden praised what he said is Brazil’s vibrant, inclusive democracy and strong electoral institutions. Bolsonaro is up for reelection this year and has been repeating baseless claims about his country’s voting systems. Some Brazilian analysts view the comments as an attempt by Bolsonaro to cast doubt on the outcome should he lose in October.