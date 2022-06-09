Chinese fighter jet crashes into homes, killing 1 on ground

BEIJING (AP) — State media say a Chinese fighter jet crashed into houses during a training mission, killing one person on the ground and injuring two others. The report was unusual because China generally keeps military accidents under wraps or emphasizes the crew’s heroism. Foreign governments have recently complained of reckless flying by Chinese fighter jets they said endangered crews on their own military surveillance planes. The People’s Daily reported the J-7’s pilot ejected safely but some homes were damaged when the jet crashed in Hubei province. China’s civil aviation industry has come under scrutiny following the still-unexplained crash of a passenger jet in March that killed 132 people.