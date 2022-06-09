Court pauses Washington tribe’s evictions for ousted members

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has temporarily halted evictions for people living in certain households on Nooksack Tribal Land who were contentiously disenrolled from the tribe. Cascadia Daily News reports a panel of justices on Tuesday granted an injunction requiring the Nooksack Indian Tribe in northwestern Washington to put the evictions on hold while the high court determines whether to take up the case. The households of dozens involved in the lawsuit are part of a group of more than 300 people who were formally removed from the Nooksack Indian Tribe in 2016 and 2018. In a statement the Tribe said it is confident the high court will dismiss the case.