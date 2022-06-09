EXPLAINER: A look at far-right extremists in Jan. 6 riot

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

The first public hearing of the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack put a spotlight on two far-right extremist groups whose members are accused of plotting for weeks to stop the peaceful transfer of power. Top leaders and members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy in what authorities have described as an organized effort to subvert the election results and keep former President Donald Trump in office. The committee showed how members of the Proud Boys were among those leading the charge into the Capitol. A documentary filmmaker who was with the Proud Boys on Jan. 6 testified about witnessing a meeting the day before the riot between the leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers at an underground garage.