Investigation set after 6 hurt in Hawaii helicopter crash

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — A federal aviation accident investigator will be sent to Hawaii to investigate after a tour helicopter crashed on a remote lava field, injuring all six people on board. Officials say the Bell 407 helicopter crashed on a rough lava field near the Big Island’s southernmost tip. The location is more than a mile from the nearest road, so rescuers reached the crash site in two helicopters. The fire department says the most seriously injured person was a 19-year-old woman who was flown to a hospital. The other five were taken to a hospital by ambulance.