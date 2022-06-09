Ukraine soccer club Shakhtar survives into 9th year of exile

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Ukraine’s top soccer team plans to host its Champions League games in Poland and make a humanitarian tour of the United States. They feel like natural next steps for Shakhtar Donetsk after eight years exiled from its home city by Russian aggression. Shakhtar has played only away games since conflict in its Donbas region started in 2014. The full invasion in February shut down Ukrainian soccer. Shakhtar’s sporting director Darijo Srna tells The Associated Press “we are still here, we are still alive.” The war will likely deprive Shakhtar of its usual Brazilian players in the Ukrainian league and Champions League next season.