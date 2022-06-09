UN elects new council members including Japan, Switzerland

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. member nations have elected Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland to join the powerful U.N. Security Council. The selections occurred with no suspense or drama because all five were unopposed. Winning a seat on the 15-member Security Council is considered a pinnacle of achievement for many countries because it gives them a strong voice on issues of international peace and security. The countries selected in Thursday’s secret ballot vote will start their two-year terms on Jan. 1. Mozambique and Switzerland will be serving on the council for the first time, while Japan will be serving its 12th term.