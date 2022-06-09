Uvalde school where shooting happened has deep roots in city

By JAMIE STENGLE and JAKE BLEIBERG

Associated Press

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — As the small Texas city of Uvalde struggles to heal after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school, thoughts have also turned to making sure the school’s legacy as the place that was at the heart of a fight for the equal education of Mexican Americans over half a century ago is carried on. The decision by the school board in the spring of 1970 to not renew the contract of George Garza, a popular Mexican American teacher at Robb Elementary School, led to a six-week student walkout. Some Hispanics leaders worry that upward mobility through education here could be another victim of the May 24 shooting if students fear returning to school.