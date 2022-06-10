Body of Indonesian governor’s son found in Swiss river

GENEVA (AP) — Authorities in Switzerland said they found the body of an Indonesian governor’s 22-year-old son who went missing two weeks ago while swimming in the river that runs through the Swiss capital. Police in Bern said Thursday that the body of Emmeril “Eril” Kahn Mumtadz, the oldest son of West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil. Mumtadz, was found in a dam in the Aare River. Rescue crews had searched for him since he disappeared on May 26. Officials said the cause of death was drowning. Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry said at the time of the disappearance that the young man was in Switzerland as part of a search for a master’s program.