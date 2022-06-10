Italy searches for missing chopper; 4 Turks among 7 on board

ROME (AP) — Italian rescue crews have resumed searching for a private helicopter carrying seven people that went missing in a forested, mountainous area of northcentral Italy. Italian firefighters and the Alpine rescue service said the searches began Thursday after the private chopper disappeared from radar screen over the province of Modena, in the Tuscan–Emilian Apennines. The crews searching on Friday used special instruments to detect cellular pings even in areas without cell coverage. Turkish TV channel NTV said the helicopter took off from the city of Lucca heading for Treviso and that the four Turks on board worked for Turkish industrial group Eczacibasi.