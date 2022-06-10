Norway ends contract for NH90 helicopters, wants full refund

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — NATO-member Norway has terminated its contract for 14 NH90 helicopters, citing delays, errors and time-consuming maintenance. It will return all helicopters and is demanding a full refund of the $525 million it has paid. The defense minister said Friday that no matter how much work is done by technicians, the NH90 will never be capable of meeting the requirements of the Norwegian Armed Forces. Norway will also return any spares and equipment received. The 14 helicopters were originally ordered in 2001 and slated for delivery by the end of 2008. As of today, only eight have been delivered in a fully operational configuration.