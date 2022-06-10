Officials says southern Spain wildfire stabilized

MADRID (AP) — As Spain braces for soaring temperatures this weekend, officials say a wildfire in the south that forced the evacuation of 2,000 people is stabilized and closer to being brought under control. The fire west of the coastal resort town of Marbella has burned 2,150 hectares (5,000 acres) of mountain terrain since Wednesday. Authorities said Friday that intense work overnight by firefighters together with lower temperatures and improved wind and humidity conditions made them optimistic. The good news comes as Spain’s AEMET weather service said temperatures in many parts of the country, particularly the south, could rise to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) or higher.