Venezuela’s Maduro in Iran for political and economic talks

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state-run media say Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on a two-day state visit. The report says a high-ranking political and economic delegation from Venezuela, which like Iran is under heavy U.S. sanctions, is accompanying Maduro on the visit, following an invitation from Iran’s hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi. Maduro is on a Eurasian tour after being rebuffed by Washington, which decided not to invite him to the Summit of the Americas. His stops earlier this week included Algeria and Turkey. Venezuela has received Iranian tankers at its ports and in the past, Iran also exported cars to Venezuela.